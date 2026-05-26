“1% chance; 99% faith.” That’s how breakaways work in modern cycling – especially on flat stages. When a group of four riders went clear at kilometre 5 of Stage 15 of the 2026 Giro d’Italia – a scenic and monumental route through Lombardy from Voghera to Milan – not a single spectator gave the escapees much hope. In truth, hardly anyone believed in them even when the race entered the final circuit on Corso Venezia. It had been a long time since so many of us were so happy to be proven wrong.

On paper, the breakaway looked like routine business for the sprint teams, but there were two factors working in favour of the adventurers: Polti VisitMalta’s clever blend of engine and speed in the move, with

and

, and the presence — alongside a seasoned breakaway artist like

(Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber) — of Norwegian rider

(Uno-X Mobility). A rider already well known to Italian fans after pulling off a similarly smart and powerful escape victory at Tirreno Adriatico 2025.

Breakaway masterpiece at 51 km/h in Milan

For much of the race, the gap hovered around two minutes — and remarkably, the fugitives began to dream once it dropped to one. As the riders entered the final lap — 16 km to go, 50 seconds advantage — the peloton still wasn’t making serious inroads.

Sprint teams such as Lidl–Trek, Soudal Quick-Step and Unibet Rose Rockets had already burned through their early workhorses; they turned to experienced rouleurs like Fabio Van den Bossche, Matyas Kopecky and Max Walscheid; when even that wasn’t enough, they resorted to using GC men like Derek Gee; and with five kilometres to go and still 25 seconds separating them from the front, they were forced to deploy their lead-out men, including Simone Consonni, leaving their sprinters isolated and effectively abandoning hope.

On the second-fastest road stage in Giro history (51.063 km/h), on a finishing straight where any breakaway rider’s dream would normally go up in smoke, Dversnes emerged from the Polti riders’ slipstream and swung the hammer.

In doing so, he showed what the “Polar Bears on Wheels” are made of: the Norwegian project born from local schools and cycling clubs, driven by the Reitan family and the dedication of team manager Vegar Kulset, now boasts a stage win at the Tour — and, from today, a stage victory at the Giro too. And they did it with Thor Hushovd, the last Norwegian elite road world champion, celebrating at the finish line like just another member of the team.

Jonas Vingegaard heading to Switzerland in the Maglia Rosa

As for the general classification contenders, there was no change: times were taken on the penultimate passage over the finish line, and the favourites came through the stage without incident. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma | Lease a Bike) enjoyed a sweltering first day in the Maglia Rosa and will resume his pursuit of the Trofeo Senza Fine on Tuesday, in Ticino, on Swiss roads, where an explosive stage perfectly suited to his strengths awaits — and with it, the chance to claim a fourth victory. There will surely be no shortage of brave riders hoping to emulate, on very different terrain, the feat we witnessed in Milan.

To check all the rankings after Stage 15, CLICK HERE

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