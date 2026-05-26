Kim Pan-gon is confident his Selangor FC side can overcome their 1-0 first-leg deficit to defeat Buriram United FC and lift the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ despite the absence of Jordanian duo Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Mohammad Abualnadi.

The Malaysia Super League side take on the defending Shopee Cup™ champions at Buriram Stadium on Wednesday trailing to a 25th minute goal from Suphanat Mueanta in last week’s first leg in Petaling Jaya.

“It was a tough game in the first leg,” said Kim, who assumed the head coach position with Selangor in January. “Our performance also wasn’t giving what we have 100 percent and after this game we acknowledged our performance.

“We talked a lot to correct some things and to make a new plan for this game, so everything is good at this moment. I believe our players are full of confidence that we can turn back the result to gain the championship tomorrow.”

Al-Rawabdeh and Abualnadi have both been key performers for Selangor throughout the competition and their form has seen the pair being included in the Jordan squad for the FIFA World Cup as the country makes their debut appearance at the tournament.

That, though, has seen the duo travel to join Jamal Sellami’s squad for their pre-finals training camp and leaves Kim trying to fill the gaps left in defence and midfield by their absence.

“I think the two of them are very important players for us, but still I believe all our other players are ready and they have quality,” said Kim.

“Selangor are not relying on one or two players. We play as a team so, for me, I don’t think it can have a big effect on tomorrow’s game.”

The narrow loss at MBPJ Stadium will prompt Kim to adopt an attacking approach to the second leg, with the former Malaysia and Ulsan HD tactician keen to ensure his players pull level on aggregate as early as possible to silence the Buriram Stadium crowd.

“It’s very important, I think, how quickly we can equalise,” said Kim. “Then let the opponent team attack us. If they score the first goal they will park the bus and it will be very tough for us.

“In tomorrow’s game, how early we score will be very important. Tomorrow should be very exciting.”

Selangor captain Faisal Halim, who has scored four goals in the competition, issued a rally call to his team mates ahead of his side’s last match of the 2025/26 season as the Red Giants attempt to secure their first major trophy since winning the 2015 Malaysia Cup.

“It’s a big match, we’re waiting for this game,” he said. “We’re ready for this game and I’m excited for the game. I hope my team mates can give everything for this game. It’s the last stand for us to do everything we have planned in this game.” – aseanutdfc.com

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