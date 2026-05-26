The World Athletics Council has approved the qualification system and entry standards for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27.As has been the case for recent global championships, the qualification system will be based on a combination of entry standards and world rankings. For the 2027 World Championships, the system has been set with the objective of having approximately 40% of the athletes qualifying through entry standards and 60% qualifying through world rankings. The approach is designed to ensure that the World Championships continue to bring together the world’s leading athletes across all disciplines, while recognising both exceptional single performances and consistent high-level competition across the qualification period. The entry standards – and the target number of athletes in each discipline – have been set following detailed analysis of recent performance trends across the sport, including the increasing depth of results in many disciplines and the impact of advances in technology and preparation. The standards also reflect the expanded role of the world rankings as a qualification route, with most athletes expected to become eligible for selection through rankings rather than by achieving a single entry standard. The world rankings now place more weight on the results score and less on the placing score, to even the playing field for athletes with limited access to high-ranking competitions. Under the approved system, athletes in individual events will be able to qualify in four ways: by achieving the entry standard during the qualification period; by virtue of finishing position at designated competitions; through a wild card; or by world rankings position at the end of the respective ranking period. The qualifying window for the marathon runs from 3 November 2025 to midnight on 2 May 2027. For the 10,000m, race walks, combined events and relays, the window runs from 23 February 2026 to midnight on 22 August 2027. For all other disciplines, entry standards can be achieved from 23 August 2026 to midnight on 22 August 2027. For entry standard purposes, performances must mainly be achieved at category C competitions and above, to ensure the mark has been set in a meeting where minimum competition standards have been met. Performances achieved in lower category competitions will remain valid for world rankings. Recognising the limited availability of category C and higher meetings for the 5000m and 10,000m on the track, road running performances in Label road races – category E – for the 5km and 10km will also be recognised for entry standard purposes. Marathon marks may also be achieved in Label road races. Area champions in individual events, except for the marathons, will be considered as having met the qualification criteria for the World Championships provided there is no other qualified athlete entered from the same area in the same event. The top five finishers at Platinum Label marathons held during the qualification period and the winners of Gold Label marathons held in 2027 until 2 May will also be considered as having achieved the qualification requirements. Wild cards will be available to the defending world champions from 2025, winners at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026, winners of the 2026 World Race Walking Tour and World Combined Events Tour, the leading hammer performers on the 2026 Continental Tour, and the winners of the 2027 Wanda Diamond League. If a member federation has four athletes in one event as a result of this criterion, all four will be permitted to compete. Should a member federation have more than one athlete per event qualified via wild card, the member federation will need to select one of those athletes to accept the spot. The first 12 placed teams in each discipline at the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 have already qualified for WCH Beijing 27. The remaining four places in each relay discipline will be allocated to the best-ranked teams at the end of the qualification period, based on top lists. World Athletics will publish a regularly updated ‘Road to Beijing 27’ tool during the qualification period, providing athletes, member federations, media and fans with a real-time view of the qualification situation in each discipline.

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