FIFA launched the application process for the FIFA World Cup 26™ volunteer programme. This once-in-a-generation community of volunteers will help bring to life a tournament uniting three countries and billions of hearts around the world.

With around 65,000 volunteers expected to participate, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Volunteer Community will be the largest volunteer programme for a FIFA event to date.

Given the expanded 48-team format and activity across 16 Host Cities over the course of six weeks, the FIFA Volunteer Community – now one million members strong and growing – will be called on to join in support of the biggest FIFA World Cup yet. Volunteers will provide support across 23 functional areas at official and non-official sites such as stadiums, training sites, airports, hotels and more.

“Volunteers are the heart, soul and smile of FIFA tournaments,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “They get to show off their local pride, gain a behind-the-scenes view of the tournament and make memories and friendships that can last a lifetime, while supporting a historic event. We hope interested individuals will join us as we welcome the world to North America in 2026.”

With millions expected to attend the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, FIFA is looking for passionate and enthusiastic volunteers to help make this FIFA World Cup an unforgettable experience for all. Volunteers are the heartbeat of FIFA events and champions of their Host City – sharing their pride and passion with fans from all corners of the globe, welcoming visitors to experience the unique culture of their Host City and supporting the extraordinary event that is a FIFA World Cup.

“I’m so proud to be part of this moment – not just for FIFA, but for my city,” said Craig Collins, who volunteered at the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™ and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in Atlanta – and officially became the one millionth volunteer to join the FIFA Volunteer Community in April 2025. “I’m excited to apply for the 2026 volunteer programme and hope to show off my community to the world once more.”

FIFA welcomes volunteers from all backgrounds and abilities as the organisation aspires to bring people from all walks of life together to enjoy the beautiful game of football. From students to retirees, from first-timers to seasoned veterans, the FIFA World Cup 26 Volunteer Community will be made up of a diverse group of individuals united by a passion for football, volunteering and community.

No prior volunteering experience is required. Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of application and eligible to volunteer in the host country, and should have a good command of English. In Mexico, English and Spanish are desirable; in Canada, French is considered an asset. Proficiency in any additional languages is a plus as we look to welcome the global community.

Interested individuals can now apply at fifaworldcup.com/volunteers.

Volunteers whose applications are successful will be invited to attend the Volunteer Team Tryouts, which are expected to begin in October 2025, with training to follow in March 2026. The FIFA World Cup 26 will kick off on 11 June 2026, in Mexico City. – inside.fifa.com

