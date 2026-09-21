The Philippines national team has called up a handful of foreign-based players to provide much of the firepower for the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 that starts in three days.

Only defender Daisuke Sato is based locally with One Taguig FC while the rest are foreign based in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Among the players to look out for is striker Bjorn Kristensen, who plays for Norwegian club KFUM Oslo.

The squad under Carles Cuadrat has been placed in Group B of Division 1 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 against Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan.

They will take on Vietnam on 26 September, Pakistan on 29 September and Thailand on 2 October. All matches will be played at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung.

PHILIPPINES NATIONAL TEAM



GOALKEEPERS

Kevin Ray Mendoza (Chonburi FC- Thailand)

Michael Falkesgaard (Port FC – Thailand)

Quincy Kammeraad (Kuala Lumpur City FC – Malaysia)

DEFENDERS

Amani Aguinaldo (DPMM FC – Brunei Darussalam)

Isaiah Alakiu (Brighton U21 – England)

Jesper Nyholm (PT Prachuap FC – Thailand)

Daisuke Sato (One Taguig FC)

Jefferson Tabinas (Selangor FC – Malaysia)

Paul Tabinas (Dinamo Zagreb – Croatia)

Scott Woods (Boeung Ket FC – Cambodia)

Angelo Bruckner – Free Agent

MIDFIELDERS

Zico Bailey (New Mexico United – United States)

Christian Rontini (USD Antella – Italy)

Kenji Nishioka (Isenmulang Kalteng FC – Indonesia)

Manny Ott (Terengganu FC – Malaysia)

Sandro Reyes – Free Agent

Oakari Kekkonen (Sabah FC – Malaysia)

Crow Mrowka (Columbus – United States)

Randy Schneider (Andorra – Spain)

FORWARDS

Jarveu Gayoso (Penang FC – Malaysia)

Bjorn Martin Kristensen (KFUM Oslo – Norway)

Andre Leipold (SC Verl – Germany)

Sebastian Rasmussen (Hobro IK II – Norway)

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #PFF

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