FIFA are pleased to announce key details of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup™, which will bring together national teams from across Southeast Asia and guest nations from the wider region between 24 September and 5 October.

This year’s competition will be staged in Bandung and Jakarta, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, China.

The tournament will feature 14 teams – all 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and three guest sides – competing in a structured format designed to provide high-quality international football, strengthen regional connections and create new opportunities for fans to engage with the game.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026™ will consist of two divisions.

Division 1, which will be hosted by Indonesia, will also include Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the two guests Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Division 2, besides hosts Hong Kong China (also a guest participant), will see Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste line up in the second tier.

Each division will be split into two groups, with teams facing off in a single-round-robin format.

The winners of each section will advance to their respective finals to compete for the trophy, while the group runners-up in Indonesia also will contest third-place matches.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “The FIFA ASEAN Cup was launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities within the Men’s International Match Calendar, giving players the chance to represent their countries in high-intensity regional rivalries. The tournament will strengthen football ties across Southeast Asia while delivering unforgettable moments and fantastic international action for fans throughout the region.”

The participating teams represent a diverse population of more than two billion people combined, a figure that highlights the scale and football potential of the nations involved.

The Host Cities themselves serve as gateways to vibrant and rapidly growing football communities, home to young populations with a deep passion for the sport.

By bringing together established football nations and emerging teams in a meaningful competitive environment, the FIFA ASEAN Cup will contribute to the continued development of national-team football while celebrating the cultural, social and economic ties that connect countries across the region.

As preparations begin for the inaugural edition, anticipation is building ahead of a tournament that promises to gain a passionate following by offering memorable international match-ups on a new stage, which will unite communities across Southeast Asia and beyond through the beautiful game. -inside.fifa.com

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