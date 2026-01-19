Southeast Asia’s para athletes will take centre stage from Tuesday as the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 starts tomorrow with the Games’ governing body ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) confirming full readiness for the region’s premier multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities.

The Games officially gets underway tomorrow with the Opening Ceremony at the His Majesty the King’s 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadiumin Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Federation today expressed confidence in the overall readiness of the Games following months of close coordination with the local organising committee Thailand Sports Organising Committee (THASOC).

APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilaisaid the Games were set to begin as planned, citing encouraging readiness across key operational areas. “After months of preparation and close collaboration, I am pleased to say that, from APSF’s perspective, the Games are ready to begin,” he said. “We look forward to the Opening Ceremony tomorrow and the start of what promises to be a memorable ASEAN Para Games.”

He highlighted Thailand’s proven capability as a host nation, noting strong preparedness in various areas of organisation. Minor operational challenges, he added, were normal in an event of this scale and well within manageable limits.

APSF Secretary GeneralMajor General Dr Wandee Tosuwan echoed the President’s assessment, following comprehensive inspections of competition venues and operational centres in recent days. She said months of structured planning and sustained coordination had laid firm foundations for a smooth and safe Games.

“The cooperation between APSF and THASOC has been extensive and consistent, covering all functional areas from sports and technical delivery, classification and anti-doping, to IT systems, media and broadcasting, accreditation, transport and venue readiness,” she said.

Major General Dr Wandee added that three series of Coordination Committee Meetings held last year were instrumental in aligning plans, identifying risks early and resolving issues collectively.

In terms of participation, the Games welcomed 1,606 athletes and 945 officials, bringing the total number of accredited participants to 2,551, based on the Delegation Registration Meeting as of 14 January. The figures represent a significant increase from the previous edition and reflect the continued growth of para sport across the ASEAN region.

The programme will also feature two demonstration sports—Wheelchair Rugby and Lawn Bowls—underscoring APSF’s commitment to expanding opportunities and pathways for para athletes. Thailand will field the largest contingent with 683 athletes, followed byIndonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“Ultimately, the ASEAN Para Games is about the athletes—they are the true stars,” said Major General Dr Wandee. “We are confident that the environment here in Nakhon Ratchasima will allow them to compete fairly, safely and at their very best, while showcasing the true spirit of para sport.”

Both APSF leaders commended THASOC and all Thai stakeholders for their professionalism, dedication and tireless efforts in preparing for the Games, while also acknowledging the vital role played by the media in promoting para sport and building public engagement.

As the region’s attention turns to Nakhon Ratchasima, APSF looks forward to an inspiring Opening Ceremony tomorrow and a successful staging of the 13th ASEAN Para Games, celebrating sporting excellence, resilience and unity across Southeast Asia.

