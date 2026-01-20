Citroën Racing confirms Théo Pourchaire for the Formula E Rookie Test in Miami, following a strong start to Season 12.

The 2023 Formula 2 Champion brings continuity and valuable experience after previous rookie sessions.

The rookie test will play a key role in preparation for the inaugural Formula E race at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Fresh off a landmark victory with Nick Cassidy in Mexico City, Citroën Racing Formula E Team is proud to announce that French racing driver Théo Pourchaire will take part in the official FIA ABB Formula E World Championship Rookie Test on Friday, 30 January, ahead of the Miami E-Prix on Saturday, 31 January.

2023 Formula 2 Champion Théo brings a strong and proven driving pedigree, reinforced by his integration into the Stellantis Motorsport Young Driver Program. The 22-year-old was also designated rookie during Season 11, participating in both the Jeddah and Berlin rookie sessions, where he impressed with his pace, adaptability, and technical insight.

The Miami E-Prix marks the third round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 12, and represents a pivotal moment for the sport as Formula E races at the Hard Rock Stadium for the first time. With a brand-new circuit and evolving track conditions, the rookie test plays a crucial role not only in showcasing rising talent, but also in helping the team gather critical performance data ahead of the all-important race day.

Citroën Racing heads into Miami on the back of a strong start to the season. Nick Cassidy opened the campaign with a podium finish in São Paulo, followed swiftly by a commanding victory in front of a sell-out crowd in Mexico City. His teammate Jean-Éric Vergne added to the team’s momentum with a solid points finish in eighth place.

The rookie test in Miami will begin on Friday, 30 January, with the Miami E-Prix following on Saturday, 31 January.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“Théo has already demonstrated his talent and maturity in previous rookie sessions, and we’re delighted to welcome him back. He’s part of the family, and he delivered outstanding work for us in earlier tests. Miami presents a fresh challenge for every team, and his feedback will be invaluable as we look to build on the momentum from our successful opening rounds of the season.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Rookie Driver Théo Pourchaire said:

“I’m really happy to be returning to Formula E for the rookie test in Miami, and I can’t wait to take on another new track. The last time I drove the car was in Berlin in 2025, so it has been a little while, but I’ll be doing extensive simulator work with the team to make sure I’m as prepared as possible for the session. The Hard Rock Stadium circuit is new for everyone, so I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s preparation and learning as much as I can in this unique environment.”

