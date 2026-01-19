The Philippine women’s national futsal team will return to international competition in early 2026 with the Filipina5 drawn into a highly competitive Group B of the 2026 ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Set to run from February 24 to March 2, 2026, the biennial tournament will see the Filipina5 take on defending champions Vietnam, regional contenders Myanmar, and tournament debutants Australia.

Host nation and SEA Games bronze medalist Thailand headlines Group A, which also includes SEA Games silver medalist Indonesia and first-time participants Malaysia.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/filipina5-drawn-into-tough-group-b-of-2026-asean-womens-futsal-championship/

#AFF

#PFF

Graphic Courtesy #FAM

