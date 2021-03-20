Arema FC will take on Persikabo 1973 in the opening game of the much-anticipated Menpora Cup 2021 tomorrow at the Manahan Stadium in Solo.
With the matches in the Menpora Cup to be played without spectators, fans can still catch all the action of all 39 games of the Menpora Cup 2021 ‘live’ on Indosiar and Vidio.
There will be two matches tomorrow at the Manahan Stadium in Solo where other than the Arema-Persikabo tie (at 1515hrs local time), the second game from Group A will see PSIS Semarang taking on Barito Putera.
MENPORA CUP 2021 – First-week schedule
21 March 2021 – Manahan Stadium, Solo
1515hrs – Arema FC vs PS Tira Persikabo
1815hrs – PSIS Semarang vs Barito Putera
22 March 2021 – Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang
1515hrs – Bhayangkara FC vs Borneo FC
1815hrs – Persija vs PSM Makassar
23 March 2021 – Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung
1515hrs – Persebaya vs Persik
1815hrs – Madura United vs PSS
24 March 2021 – Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman
1515hrs – Persiraja vs Persita
1815hrs – Persib vs Bali United