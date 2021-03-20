Arema FC will take on Persikabo 1973 in the opening game of the much-anticipated Menpora Cup 2021 tomorrow at the Manahan Stadium in Solo.

With the matches in the Menpora Cup to be played without spectators, fans can still catch all the action of all 39 games of the Menpora Cup 2021 ‘live’ on Indosiar and Vidio.

There will be two matches tomorrow at the Manahan Stadium in Solo where other than the Arema-Persikabo tie (at 1515hrs local time), the second game from Group A will see PSIS Semarang taking on Barito Putera.

MENPORA CUP 2021 – First-week schedule

21 March 2021 – Manahan Stadium, Solo

1515hrs – Arema FC vs PS Tira Persikabo

1815hrs – PSIS Semarang vs Barito Putera

22 March 2021 – Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang

1515hrs – Bhayangkara FC vs Borneo FC

1815hrs – Persija vs PSM Makassar

23 March 2021 – Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung

1515hrs – Persebaya vs Persik

1815hrs – Madura United vs PSS

24 March 2021 – Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman

1515hrs – Persiraja vs Persita

1815hrs – Persib vs Bali United

