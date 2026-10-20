Hongyen Thakam are the runaway leaders in the MEA Futsal Thai League 2026 after amassing a massive 76 points from 25 matches, heading into the final matchday next week.

With a 19-point advantage over second-placed Blue Wave Chonburi, defending champions Hongyen Thakam have taken the win at the end of the regular season as they move to the championship round.

The championship round, which is introduced this season, will see teams ranked first to sixth moving forward.

Five teams have confirmed their slots, and they are Hongyen Thakam, Blue Wave Chonburi, Port Authority ASM, Thammasat Stallions and Phetchaburi Rajabhat University Club.

At the last matchday, Hongyen Thakam were 4-2 winners over Port ASM while Blue Wave Chonburi smashed Surat Thani FC 6-1.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #HongyenThakam #BlueWaveChonburi

Like this: Like Loading...