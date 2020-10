Army FC and STT FC have taken advantage for the return tie of the semi-finals of the Commando Lao League 2 this weekend.

Army FC had beaten Meuang Hat United 2-1 in the first semifinals a few days ago while STT FC overcame KPS FC 4-1 in the other tie.

The second semi-finals of the Commando Lao League 2 will be played tomorrow at the LFF Training Fields in Vientiane.

