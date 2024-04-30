Formula E proudly announces the appointment of Beth Paretta, a distinguished leader in motorsport, as the new Vice President of Sporting, effective 1st May 2024. With a rich background as the founder of Paretta Autosport and a trailblazer for gender equality in racing, Paretta brings over two decades of experience in automotive and motorsport industries to her new role.

Beth Paretta has left a significant mark on motorsport, leading the women-forward Paretta Autosport team to compete in the Indianapolis 500, and serving in executive roles at major automotive firms including Volkswagen Group, Aston Martin Lagonda, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (now Stellantis). Her pioneering work includes being the first woman to lead a performance brand and motorsport for a global automaker, as Director of marketing and operations for SRT – Street and Racing Technology.

In her role at Formula E, Beth will oversee all sporting and championship activities as the series celebrates its 10th Season and continues to deliver some of the most thrilling and competitive racing around the world. She will drive key stakeholder relationships and cultivate new business opportunities, working closely with the FIA, existing teams, manufacturers, and attracting new participants to the series’ ecosystem ensuring Formula E’s sporting proposition delivers maximum value to its nearly 400 million fans worldwide.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

“Beth’s extensive background in motorsport management and her commitment to innovation and inclusivity are invaluable assets for Formula E. As we advance into a new era with our GEN3 Evo cars and look towards the GEN4, Beth’s leadership will be pivotal in steering our sporting operations to new heights and enhancing our global fan engagement.”

Beth Paretta, VP of Sporting, Formula E, said:

“I am thrilled to join Formula E, a pioneer at the forefront of motorsport innovation and sustainability. This role presents an exciting opportunity to influence the future of electric racing and extend the series’ impact on global EV development and sustainable practices. I am particularly excited to continue my advocacy for gender diversity within the industry under Formula E’s progressive platform.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said:

“Beth’s visionary approach to motorsport aligns perfectly with Formula E’s mission. Her expertise in harmonizing sporting excellence with meaningful social impact will significantly strengthen our championship’s position on the world stage. We can’t wait to welcome her to the Formula E family.”

Beth Paretta’s legacy includes co-founding Women in Motorsports North America with racing legend Lyn St. James, aiming to advance the role of women in all aspects of motorsport. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and is a delegate to the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

