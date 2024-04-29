Top pair Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto suffered shock defeat at the hands of their lower-ranked rivals but it did not stop top favourites Indonesia from storming into the quarterfinals from Group C of the Thomas Cup tournament in Chengdu today.

World No.52 Thai pair Peeratchai Sukhpun/Pakkkapon Teeraratsakul shocked Indonesia’s world No.7 pair 21-19, 14-21, 21-11 in 52 minutes to take a point from the encounter which Indonesia eventually won 4-1 over Thailand.

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie delivered a point each while doubles pair Leo Roly Carnando/Daniel Marthin secured the winning point for the 14-time champion.

In another Group C tie, India, featuring their top stars led by Prannoy HS, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth had no trouble crushing England 5-0.

A close tie is expected on Wednesday (May 1) as the defending champion take on Indonesia in their last tie on Wednesday to decide on Group C champion.

Japan eased past Germany 5-0 to lead Group B while Chinese Taipei dropped a tie before beating Czechia 4-1. Both Japan and Chinese Taipei will clash to decide on the group winner on Wednesday.

China and Korea, both have secured their quarterfinal spots, take on each other in their last preliminary Group A tie tomorrow to decide on Group A champion.

“Korea have always been strong and cannot be underestimated…they are known for their resilience and we need to be fully ready against the Koreans, ” said China’s team captain Shi Yuqi.

The Denmark-Malaysia encounter tomorrow to decide on Group D champion is expected to be a close contest with world No.1 Viktor Axelsen and Malaysia’s top player Lee Zii Jia gunning for each other’s scalp in the opening tie.

Japan are expected to be in full force as they prepare for their last Group B preliminary clash against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

UBER CUP

China’s women’s team, led by Chen Yufei, are expected to maintain their top placings after tomorrow’s last group tie against India while the Denmark-Korea final Group D clash tomorrow is also expected to be a tense affair.

The Korean squad are not taking any chances and will field their star players world No.1 An Se Young and world No.2 pair Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee in the first two ties against the Danish side.

Thailand women take on Tai Tzu Ying-led Chinese-Taipei in their last Group B match on Wednesday while the Japan-Indonesia clash on Wednesday is expected to be tight.

RESULTS:

THOMAS CUP

Monday 29 April

Group C: Indonesia bt Thailand 4-1

Group C: India bt England 5-0

Group B: Japan bt Germany 5-0

Group B: Chinese Taipei bt Czechia 4-1

UBER CUP

Monday 29 April

Group B: Chinese Taipei bt Australia 4-1

Group B: Thailand bt Malaysia 5-0

Group C: Japan bt Hong Kong China 5-0

Group C: Indonesia bt Uganda 5-0

Like this: Like Loading...