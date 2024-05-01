Indonesia set against Korea

HOSTS China and Indonesia have been drawn separately for the quarterfinals of the 2024 Thomas Cup with the former taking on India in tomorrow’s knockout stage in Chengdu.

The 10-time champion, seeking to make up for their disappointment in the last edition, will be at full strength as world No.2 Shi Yuqi leads the charge against defending champion India.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, the most successful team in Thomas Cup history thus far, are up against Korea, who will be relying heavily on their top doubles pair to upset the 14-time champion.

Japan will be entering the courts as favourites, hoping on the depth in their singles department to overcome underdog Malaysia, who will surely look to their main star Lee Zii Jia, former world champion Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin to upset the 2018 champion.

Sole European representative Denmark, armed with the might of their singles forces, Viktor Axelsen and Anders Antonsen are the favourites to join the last four as they square off against Chinese Taipei in the knockout stage.

Tonight’s final group ties saw Indonesia defeating defending champion India 4-1 to top Group C while Japan confirmed their status as Group B winner after whitewashing group runner-up, Chinese Taipei 5-0.

In the other ties, Thailand beat England 4-1 while Germany edged Czechia 3-2 for third and fourth placings respectively.

UBER CUP

In the Uber Cup, host China stayed on course for the title hunt on home soil but will have to contend against a spirited Denmark in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

The 15-time champion China, are drawn in the same half as another strong title contender — six-time champion Japan, which will clash against a young Indian side, in the last eight encounters.

Japan completed their Group C campaign today, edging three-time winner Indonesia 3-2 in a pulsating encounter which saw second pair and world No.11 Rena Miyaura/Ayako Sakuramoto delivering the winning point after beating young pair Meilysa Trias Puspitasari/Rachel Allesya Rose 21-9, 21-15.

World No.9 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung had earlier opened up the lead for Indonesia with a 17-21, 21-17, 21-13 win over Akane Yamaguchi but Japan drew level through Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida. Second singles Aya Ohori then widened the gap before Miyaura/Sakuramoto secured the tie for Japan in 41 minutes.

Not taking any chances, China are fielding their strongest line-up tomorrow, led by world No.2 Chen Yufei, He Bing Jiao (world No.6) and world No.7 Han Yue in the singles and top pair Chen QIngchen/Jia Yifan and Liu Sheng Shu/Zhang Shu Xian against Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, Line Christophersen, Julie Dawall Jakobsen and doubles pairs Alexandra Boje/Maiken Fruergaard and Christine Busch/Amalie Magelund.

The other half of the quarterfinals pit Indonesia against Group B winner Thailand, while defending champion Korea, which topped Group D, take on Tai Tzu Ying-led Chinese Taipei in Friday’s knockout clash.

RESULTS

THOMAS CUP

Wednesday 1 May

Group B: Germany v Czechia 3-2

Group B: Japan v Chinese Taipei 5-0

Group C: Indonesia v India 4-1

Group C: Thailand v England 4-1

UBER CUP

Wednesday 1 May

Group B: Thailand v Chinese Taipei 5-0

Group B: Malaysia v Australia 4-1

Group C: Japan bt Indonesia 3-2

Group C: Hong Kong, China bt Uganda 5-0

THOMAS CUP QUARTERFINALS:

Thursday 2 May

China vs India

Japan vs Malaysia

Friday 3 May

Chinese Taipei vs Denmark

Korea vs Indonesia

(matches start at 5 pm local time)

UBER CUP QUARTERFINALS:

Thursday 2 May

China vs Denmark

Japan v India

Friday 3 May

Indonesia vs Thailand

Chinese Taipei vs Korea

(matches start at 9.30 am local time)

