The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and its exclusive commercial partner

SPORTFIVE have today launched ASEAN United FC, the new official digital platforms focused on the AFF’s

four major national team and club events – the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024™, the ASEAN Club

Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN Women’s Championship™ and the ASEAN U-23

Championship™.

aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc across all social channels will be the only official online sources for news,

event information including match schedules and reports, live statistics, team and player features, live

streaming and exclusive video programming. In addition, aseanutdfc.com will include a community element

to engage fans continuously all year long.

ASEANUTDFC.COM AND @ASEANUTDFC ARE NOW LIVE!

Major General Khiev Sameth, President of AFF said, “We have worked closely with our partners

SPORTFIVE to build a digital home for ASEAN football that is led by our four premier events – the ASEAN

Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024™, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN Women’s

Championship™ and the ASEAN U-23 Championship™.

“The new aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc social channels will offer curated content that is authentic and

exciting to elevate the overall fan experience and year-round engagement with ASEAN football. In particular,

aseanutdfc.com offers opportunities for fans and followers who share a love for ASEAN football to unite and

interact with each other.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia said, “In our contemporary

digital era, the aggregation of content of the region’s leading football events under a single cohesive brand –

ASEAN United FC – will consolidate hundreds of millions of fans and audiences in a region where football is

the number one sport, and growth in digital penetration and user adoption is among the highest in the world.

It will also ensure the continued growth of the ASEAN football digital footprint and reach beyond broadcast

media.

“Based on the 4+ billion views for online video content achieved for the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Cup,

aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc are expected to set new records in digital reach. This offers partners of

the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN Women’s

Championship™ and the ASEAN U-23 Championship™ unprecedented opportunities to connect and engage

with their customers through quality football content.”

