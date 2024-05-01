Shortly after leading Thailand to the runners-up spot at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024, head coach Miguel Rodrigo said that he ‘would like to stay on’ to lead the team at the FIFA World Cup 2024.

The Thais had to settle for the second spot at the continental championship for the third time in their history following that in 2008 and 2018.

“I would like to stay on as head coach of Thailand and continue working with the national team. My contract is expiring but I’m looking forward to coaching this team again. Thailand has a special place in my heart and I’m willing to continue on this journey,”

“The World Cup is not going to be easy for Thailand. We will face stiff competition, especially from the eastern European teams who are physically better developed than Asian players.”

Rodrigo re-joined Thailand as the head coach in February this year following an earlier stint in 2016-2017.

The FIFA Futsal World Cup 2014 will be held in Uzbekistan on 14 September to 6 October 2024.

