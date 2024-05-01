Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)Convincing start: Martin Kadlečik achieved a podium result on his debut in the TCR Eastern Europe. In the opening round of the racing series at Balaton Park in Hungary, the Czech driver finished second in the second sprint in an Audi RS 3 LMS entered by the Aditis Racing team.



Kadlečik had started from fifth place and improved to second position over the course of the first lap. In a field of 14 competitors, he maintained his position to the finish, leaving last year’s champion Mat’o Homola in a Hyundai more than six seconds behind. Martin Kadlečik is now second in the junior standings. The season of the new



TCR European Endurance also began at Balaton Park, in which Texaco Team AMS entered three Audi RS 3 LMS cars. The Turkish-Italian driver combination of Turgut Konukoğlu/Eric Brigliadori won the Endurance classification ahead of Seda Kaçan/Ibrahim Okyay in another Audi. Heiko Hammel/Reinhard Nehls won the Cup TC class in the Audi RS 3 LMS at the second round of the German club racing series



DMV NES 500 in Zolder.Audi Sport Big goals in Italy: Emilio Radaelli’s Audi Sport Italia squad is contesting two ambitious programs in domestic GT racing in the 2024 season in cooperation with Tresor Competition of Ferdinando Geri. The team from the province of Novara in Piedmont will compete in both the sprint and endurance categories of the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo with two Audi R8 LMS cars.



Two sprint races are scheduled to kick off the racing series in Misano from May 3 to 5. One cockpit will be shared by Italians Pietro Delli Guanti/Rocco Mazzola, while Andrea Cola and Leonardo Moncini will be chasing points in the second car. Audi Sport Italia was one of the first teams in Audi’s customer racing program in 2009.



The racing team, which was founded 40 years ago, won the national GT3 title for the first time in 2011, the sprint title again in 2020 and 2021, as well as the endurance classification in 2021 and the sprint amateur classification in 2022.



Coming up next week03–04/05 Marrakesh (MAR), round 2, Kumho FIA TCR World Tour

03–04/05 Le Castellet (F), round 2, Le Mans Cup

03–04/05 Hampton Downs (NZ), round 1, North Island Endurance Championship

03–05/05 Sebring (USA), round 3, GT America

03–05/05 Misano (I), round 1, TCR Italy

03–05/05 Buriram (THA), round 1, Thailand Super Series

03–05/05 Misano (I), round 1, Campionato Italiano GT Sprint

04–05/05 Brands Hatch (GB), round 1, Fanatec GT Sprint Cup