Host China and Denmark took top spots in their respective groups after overcoming their rivals in thrilling Thomas Cup duels here today.

The matches involving China-Korea and Denmark-Malaysia were the highlights of the day as the four teams, already secured of their places in the quarterfinals, fielded their best line-ups to ensure victories and gain some advantage in Friday’s knockout stages.

Both encounters had to be decided in the last singles with world No.26 Rasmus Gemke delivering the winner in Denmark’s 3-2 win over Malaysia, while world No.19 Lu Guang Zu ensured China’s 3-2 victory over the Koreans with a straight-game win over his lower-ranked rival.

Top star Shi Yuqi was dragged into a three-game encounter by Jeon Hyeok Jin before winning 14-21, 21-17, 21-7 but the Koreans drew level through top pair Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae in another energy-sapping duel against current world No.1, Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (21-16, 15-21, 21-15).

“They’re the better pair today and used their experience well to win today,” said Wei Keng.

Li Shi Feng put the host back in front but the Korean scratch pair of Ki Dong Ju/Kim Won Ho produced the biggest upset of the day by upstaging world No.8 Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi 17-21, 21-17m 23-21 in 66 minutes.

It came down to Guang Zu to deliver and that was what he did, brushing aside the lower-ranked Woo Seung Hoon 21-10, 21-15 in 52 minutes.

Meanwhile, Denmark’s strength in the singles was evident as Viktor Axelsen steered Denmark’s victory with a tight 21-16, 24-22 win over world No.10 Lee Zii Jia, Ander Antonsen defeated Leong Jun Hao 21-14, 21-10 and Gemke, despite being given stiff resistance by youngster Justin Hoh, succeeded in three games of 21-13, 19-21, 21-13.

Malaysia took their two points through doubles pair Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzudin.

The draw for Friday’s quarter finals will take place after the completion of all group matches tomorrow.

In the Uber Cup group matches, Chen Yufei-led China were no match for India’s young squad as they registered a 5-0 win to confirm their spot as Group A winner. Both, however, have already qualified for the knockout stage.

Korea emerged as Group D winner after defeating Denmark also with a similar 5-0 scoreline.

THOMAS CUP

Tuesday 30 April

Group A: Canada bt Australia 3-2

Group A: China v Korea 3-2

Group D: Hong Kong, China v Algeria 5-0

Group D: Denmark v Malaysia 3-2

UBER CUP

Tuesday 30 April

Group A: China v India 5-0

Group A: Canada v Singapore 3-2

Group D: Korea v Denmark 5-0

Group D: United States v Mexico 5-0

