Graham Arnold insists he is extremely proud of his side despite suffering a 2-0 loss to reigning world champions Argentina in China on Thursday night.

The Subway Socceroos boss admitted apart from the opening 10 minutes where the team appeared somewhat overwhelmed by the Argentine intensity, he was largely satisfied with the performance.

Arnold was left to rue a sluggish start by the Green and Gold where a costly turnover in the centre of the park was ruthlessly punished by none other than Lionel Messi in the second minute.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/graham-arnold-laments-early-concession-largely-proud-performance

