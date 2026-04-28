The race for semifinal berths reached a fever pitch as Matchday 6 of the PFF Futsaliga presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) unfolded at the Philsports Arena, with teams across the women’s and men’s divisions delivering statement performances inside the country’s House of Futsal.

With only one matchday left in the elimination round, the stakes have never been higher. The continued support of PSC has been pivotal in sustaining the league’s high level of competition, providing a world-class platform for players to showcase their talent while strengthening the country’s futsal ecosystem, from grassroots to elite levels.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/pff-futsaliga-md6-feu-beach-hut-lead-womens-play-adc-lords-mens-division/

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