Italy’s Nadia Battocletti retained the women’s overall title in the 2025/26 World Athletics Cross Country Tour, while Kenya’s Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang won the men’s title.

Athletes are ranked according to their best three cross-country performance scores achieved between September 2025 and March 2026, of which at least two had to come from World Cross Country Tour meetings.

Battocletti opened her cross-country season with a victory in Atapuerca. One week later, she finished runner-up in Alcobendas, but then returned to winning ways at the European Cross Country Championships in Lagoa. She was also victorious in her first cross-country race of 2026, winning on home soil at the Campaccio meeting in San Giorgio su Legnano.

Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw, winner in Soria and Amorebieta, finished second in the standings while Kenya’s Sheila Jebet was third, replicating her position from the previous season.

Kipsang notched up three victories at Gold level meetings on the tour, winning in Cardiff, Soria and Atapuerca.

He ended the season level with Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera at the top of the standings. The two athletes were also tied on points in the cross country world rankings. While Kwizera had the edge when it came to the total number of cross-country tour races contested, Kipsang had the head-to-head edge, having beaten Kwizera in their two clashes this season.

In line with the principles of the tour regulations, the tie was split based on overall world ranking position, which gave Kipsang the victory ahead of Kwizera.

Eritrean teenager Saymon Amanuel was third in the men’s standings.

Final standings

Women

1 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 3600

2 Likina Amebaw (ETH) 3565

3 Sheila Jebet (KEN) 3540

4 Dorcus Chepkwemoi (KEN) 3510

5 Elvanie Nimbona (ITA) 3495

6 Megan Keith (GBR) 3480

Final standings

Men

1 Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang (KEN) 3600

2 Rodrigue Kwizera (BDI) 3600

3 Saymon Amanuel (ERI) 3560

4 Matthew Kipkoech Kipruto (KEN) 3545

5 Thierry Ndikumwenayo (ESP) 3515

6 Nassim Hassaous (ESP) 3475

Final standings

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