Korea and Indonesia claimed top spots in their respective groups as the Uber Cup group stage concluded on Tuesday with all eight quarter-finalists confirmed for the knockout rounds on Thursday at Forum Horsens Arena.

The day’s most significant tie came in Group C which saw Indonesia edging Chinese Taipei 3–2 to claim the top spot.

Putri Kusuma Wardani set the tone with a composed 21–17, 21–17 win over Chiu Pin-Chian in the opening singles, and Indonesia held firm through the remaining encounters to secure the group’s top seed heading into the quarter-finals.

In Group D, world No.1 An Se Young led the charge as Korea stamped their prowess, sealing a 4-1 victory over Thailand to finish first in the group and confirming Korea’s depth, having gone through the group stage largely untroubled.

Bulgaria completed the day’s action with a 3–2 win over Spain in a closely fought Group D contest, while Canada closed out their campaign on a high note with a 5–0 sweep of Australia in Group C.

With all group ties now completed, the quarter-final picture is clear with defending champions China topping Group A after recording three 5–0 wins while hosts Denmark qualified as runners-up.

In Group B, Japan finished with a perfect group record while Malaysia got a spot in the last eight as runners-up, a historic feat for Malaysia as its Uber Cup squad reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday, April 30.

Results — Day 5

Group C: Indonesia bt Chinese Taipei 3–2 ; Canada bt Australia 5–0

Group D: South Korea bt Thailand 4–1; Bulgaria bt Spain 3–2

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