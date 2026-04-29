The Uber Cup 2026 quarter-final draw was conducted at Forum Horsens Arena on Wednesday evening, setting up four compelling ties as defending champions China prepare their assault on a record 17th title.

Malaysia, who only just ended a 16-year absence from the knockout rounds, drew the shortest straw — pitted against the Chinese in what is the tie’s most daunting assignment. This is Malaysia’s first quarter-final appearance since 2010, when they fell 3–0 to Indonesia at the same stage.

Japan, Group B winners and six-time champions, face Thailand in arguably the pick of the quarter-finals. The winner advances to a likely semi-final showdown with China.

Hosts Denmark take on Indonesia in a quarter-final that carries its own compelling narrative. Indonesia, who topped Group C, come in with Putri Kusuma Wardani in sharp form.

Denmark, meanwhile, have been among the tournament’s most consistent sides and will lean heavily on home support at Forum Horsens Arena. On paper, it is the most evenly matched tie of the four.

The fourth quarter-final pits South Korea against Chinese Taipei. Led by Olympic champion and world number one An Se Young — a matchup problem no team in this tournament has come close to solving — South Korea arrive as the clearest and most credible threat to China’s dominance. Chinese Taipei will need to find answers that have eluded everyone else.

The semi-final pathways point towards a China versus Japan showdown on one side of the draw, and a potential South Korea versus Indonesia or Denmark clash on the other. Most observers expect a China versus South Korea final — a contest between the two most dominant forces in women’s team badminton, with China chasing a record 17th title and South Korea bidding to reclaim the trophy they last held in 2022.

Uber Cup Quarter-Finals — Thursday, April 30

China vs Malaysia

Japan vs Thailand

Denmark vs Indonesia

Korea vs Chinese Taipei

Semi-finals: May 2

Final: May 3

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