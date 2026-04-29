Adidas Malaysia today announces its partnership with SCORE Marathon 2026 as the Official Sportswear Partner, supporting one of Malaysia’s leading races recognised by World Athletics. This partnership reinforces adidas’ commitment to running, with a continued focus on performance, innovation, and growing the running community in Malaysia.

Happening on 18-19 July 2026 at Dataran Putrajaya, SCORE Marathon is set to welcome 50,000 runners, attempting the Malaysia Book of Records to achieve the largest running event in Malaysia. Through this partnership, adidas aims to harness this scale to deepen engagement with runners and inspire more Malaysians to be part of the sport.

“At adidas, ‘You Got This’ reflects our belief that every runner, no matter where they are in their journey, deserves to feel confident, supported, and empowered to go further. From a first 5K to chasing new personal bests, we are committed to standing alongside runners at every step of their progression in sport.

Through our partnership with SCORE Marathon, we’re bringing this belief to life by creating meaningful experiences, unlocking access to innovation, and building a stronger running community where every runner feels that they belong and most importantly, that they’ve got this,” said Preston Page, Country Manager, adidas Malaysia.



“We are delighted to welcome adidas Malaysia as the Official Sportswear Partner of SCORE Marathon 2026. As the race continues to grow, this partnership reflects our shared ambition to elevate the overall race experience while reaching and inspiring a broader community of runners across the region,” said Patricia Tan, CEO of SCORE Sports Management.

As part of the partnership, all runners from 5KM to 42KM will receive an official event tee by adidas, with 21KM and 42KM participants also awarded exclusive finisher tees.

Participants can also look forward to:

● Running Clinics

Leading up to race day, adidas will bring its running expertise to the community through a structured series of running clinics, led by adidas Runners Kuala Lumpur (ARKL) and supported by certified coaches, experienced pacers and elite runners. Spanning from May till July 2026, the clinics are designed to support runners across all categories, from 5KM to full marathon with tailored guidance on pacing strategies, endurance building, race-day preparation and recovery techniques.

Beyond on-ground sessions, participants will also gain access to ongoing training support, including digital training tips, expert-led content, and community-led runs, ensuring runners feel confident and prepared every step of the way.

● Race Entry Pack Collection (REPC)

At the REPC from 16 – 18 July 2026, adidas will host a high-energy Adizero experiential zone, giving runners the opportunity to experience the brand’s pinnacle racing franchise, including the Adizero Evo SL and Adizero Adios Pro 4.

Designed to immerse runners in speed and innovation, the zone will feature:

Product discovery and try-on experience where runners can explore the Adizero lineup up close, with guided insights on the innovation, performance benefits, and how each silhouette supports different race needs Product customisation booth, allowing runners to personalise their race essentials Expert consultations with adidas crew on race-day tips and product insights



In addition, two exclusive adidas x SCORE Marathon merchandise collections will be available at the REPC, giving participants early access to the limited-edition designs created for the marathon.

● Race Village

During race weekend, adidas will extend its presence at the SCORE Marathon Race Village with a large scale Adizero experiential zone, celebrating the pinnacle of racing performance while engaging runners post-race.

The space will be designed as both a performance showcase and recovery hub, featuring:

Post-race recovery zone with stretching guides, foam rolling stations and recovery tips Finisher celebration moments – photo ops, medal shots and social-ready content capture Product spotlight displays highlighting Adizero innovation and race-day performance gear



Together, these experiences create a holistic adidas presence at SCORE Marathon – from preparation to performance to celebration, reinforcing the brand’s role in supporting every runner’s journey.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in adidas Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to the sport of running, as it continues to support platforms that inspire participation, foster community, and push the boundaries of performance running in the region.

Follow us on Instagram @adidasMY for the latest updates and announcements and visit @scoremarathon for more information on upcoming running clinic sessions.

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