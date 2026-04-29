The Thomas Cup group stage concluded on Wednesday with defending champions China and Japan topping their respective groups at Forum Horsens Arena. The highlight of the day came in Group A, where China and 2022 champions India met in a battle for top spot.

With world number one Shi Yuqi still sidelined by illness, China turned to Li Shifeng to lead the singles challenge — and the world number seven delivered, defeating Lakshya Sen 21–19, 8–21, 21–12 in the opening rubber to give China an early advantage.

China extended their lead through world number one doubles pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, who overcame Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to push China 2–0 ahead.

India hit back through Ayush Shetty, who produced a composed performance to edge Weng Hongyang 17–21, 21–13, 21–15 and close the gap to 2–1.

He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu then sealed the tie for China with a straight-games win over Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun.

H.S. Prannoy gave India a measure of consolation, winning a spirited three-game contest 20–22, 21–19, 21–11 over Lu Guangzu to narrow the final margin to 3–2.

China’s depth, even without their most potent weapon, proved the decisive factor.

In Group B, Japan edged Malaysia 3–2 in a tactically interesting tie, with top spot the prize despite both teams having already secured their quarter-final berths.

World number one Kodai Naraoka set the tone by dispatching Leong Jun Hao 21–11, 21–15 in the opening singles.

Malaysia responded through Aaron Chia and Tee Kai Wun, who staged a composed comeback to defeat Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi 16–21, 21–14, 21–19 to level at 1–1.

Japan restored their advantage when Justin Hoh fell to Yushi Tanaka 15–21, 12–21 in the second singles. The crucial fourth rubber saw scratch pair Soh Wooi Yik and Nur Izzuddin take on Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami.

The Malaysians dominated the opening set but were undone by a late surge in the deciding game, losing 21–14, 19–21, 19–21 to hand Japan an unassailable 3–1 lead.

Lee Zii Jia had the final word, maintaining his unbeaten tournament record with a 21–13, 21–19 win over Koki Watanabe in 41 minutes — his first career victory over the Japanese player after three previous defeats.

It was a fitting end to an impressive group stage campaign for the former world number two.

The Thomas Cup quarter-finals will be played on Friday, May 1.

Results — Day 6

Group A: China bt India 3–2

Group B: Japan bt Malaysia 3–2

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