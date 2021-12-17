The provisional Entry List includes 18 riders of at least six nationalities set to contest the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup

A host of fast faces return to the grid, including 2020 and 2021 Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40). The Spaniard will be joined by the likes of 2021 runner up Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP), multiple race winner Eric Granado (LCR E-Team), 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE), race winner Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) and podium finisher Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40).