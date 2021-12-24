Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong is confident that the match will not head to the penalty shootouts as Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida hopes to deliver the Christmas cheer when the two sides play in the decisive second leg, semi-final 1 of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 tomorrow night at the National Stadium.

At the end of an evenly contested first leg a few days earlier, host Singapore came back from a goal down to hold Indonesia to a 1-1 draw.

What can be expected tomorrow? Who will emerge triumphant for a place in the final this year?

“Both teams worked very hard at the last semifinal and I believe that we can expect more of the same,” said Tae-yong.

“Singapore have the advantage of playing at home. And they definitely look different from the side that played in the group stage.

“I am not even thinking about the penalty shootouts. I want to finish things within 90 minutes. Will Evan (Dimas) play? That depends on the tactics for tomorrow.”

Added midfielder Ramai Rumakiek: “it will be tough against the home team for sure as they will have the fans behind them. We will have to be mentally stronger against Singapore.”

In the meantime, Tatsuma said that he will be hoping to provide the nation with Christmas cheer tomorrow night.

“Tomorrow will be Christmas Day and I want to give all Singaporeans a big Christmas present,” said Tatsuma.

“It will be another tough 90 minutes. And in the second half of the first leg, we showed that we can play better football. It is a good opportunity to show our quality.

“If it goes to the penalties, sure we are prepared. But I believe it will be decided in the 90 minutes.”

Added Irfan Fandi: “we are not a team of individuals. We are all about teamwork. And tomorrow we will be prepared for whatever that Indonesia have planned.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

SEMIFINAL 1, Second Leg – National Stadium

FIXTURE

25 December 2021

2030: Indonesia (1) vs Singapore (1)

