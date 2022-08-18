ASICS announced the launch of the GEL-KAYANO™ 29 running shoe. The trainer that is arguably ASICS’ most iconic model has now been improved even further through advanced technologies, to create a premium stability shoe that offers a luxurious running experience.

Through ASICS’ advanced technology, the latest GEL-KAYANO™ 29 is now approximately 10g lighter1 than its predecessor. It also features a more energized feel thanks to the addition of FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning in the upper midsole layer, providing a more energized ride in each step.

What’s more, the shoe’s midsole now incorporates LITETRUSS™ technology on the medial side to improve the shoe’s renowned stability. Replacing the need for a traditional medial post, this midsole feature helps keep the wearer’s foot from rolling too far inward during each stride, ensuring protection over long training runs and marathons. The shoe also has a low-profile external heel counter, which comfortably cradles the foot for advanced rearfoot support.

To provide breathability and a comfortable fit, the GEL-KAYANO™ 29 boasts an engineered stretch knit upper, made of a supportive upper material that helps reduce the need for traditional overlays.

Kenji Hirata, Manager, Performance Running Footwear, Product Development at ASICS said: “The team at ASICS takes huge pride in the GEL-KAYANO™ shoe, which through hard work and technology has long had a reputation for being at the forefront of stability. As we focus on helping everyone to experience the power of sport on the body and mind in 2022, the GEL-KAYANO™ 29 is a stable training partner that can support any running routine. The luxurious running experience that this new shoe delivers is designed to help everyone achieve a sound mind in a sound body.”

As part of the recent unveiling of the ASICS State of Mind Index, a landmark global study which indicates a positive link between exercise and mental health, ASICS is inviting the world to move throughout 2022.

The GEL-KAYANO™ 29 is just one of the ways in which ASICS is helping everyone move, available for men and women from ASICS Official Store & ASICS.COM from July 29, 2022 for RM699.

Like this: Like Loading...