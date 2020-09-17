|
Swiss Audi DTM driver Nico Müller takes stock after ten of a total of 18 races in the 2020 season. The 28-year-old also talks about his relationship with his teammate and closest pursuer in the drivers’ championship, Robin Frijns, and shares more about his family life.
More than half of the 2020 DTM season has already been completed. What is your take on the season so far?
Was the first race weekend at the Nürburgring enough for you to make peace with the race track?
How does it feel holding up the Swiss flag in Parc Fermé?
You have been on the podium in eight of the ten races so far. Are you annoyed by the two fifth-place finishes among those results?
Are you the type of person who analyzes the past or do you orientate yourself more towards what lies ahead of you?
On Saturdays, you have always been in the top three in both qualifying and the races. How is it that you are so successful on the first day of each weekend?
Your teammate Robin (Frijns) is hot on your heels in the championship. How do you deal with the fact that you are both fighting for the title?
It’s a fun situation. We really have a very good relationship. That is not normally the case. I’ve never had anything like this in my career and then in the same team. We push each other extremely hard. Of course, we want to beat each other on track, that has to be the case, but it’s not like a bad mood arises when one of us loses out. We have two very strong crews in the team and whoever does the better job has simply earned it. In my opinion, this is a very healthy basis. I am convinced that Robin is one of the most talented racing drivers on the planet and I’m proud every time I am able to beat him. But, I’m also happy for him when he wins a race. I believe that at the moment our good relationship within the team is contributing to our strengths. We’ll see if either of us still have a chance in the title fight at the finale in Hockenheim. And then we hope for a hot showdown.
How do you deal with being the one that everyone else is hunting?
You confidently refuted the rumor that racing drivers who become fathers are slower. Has anything changed in your approach since there are now three of you at home?
Is motorsport a taboo subject in your home given the short amount of time you spend at home?
You also moved into your new home in August. Have you planned enough space for trophies?
You are active on social media and also share private insights in your weekly “Driver’s Diary.” How important is it for you to keep in touch with your fans?
What is your schedule like for the upcoming weeks?