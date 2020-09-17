Swiss Audi DTM driver Nico Müller takes stock after ten of a total of 18 races in the 2020 season. The 28-year-old also talks about his relationship with his teammate and closest pursuer in the drivers’ championship, Robin Frijns, and shares more about his family life. More than half of the 2020 DTM season has already been completed. What is your take on the season so far?

Very positive, of course. My team and I have achieved four victories and there could have been more. I think that speaks for itself. I am very happy with the work that we have done as a team so far. Everyone is highly motivated and doing an excellent job and I just feel good in the car and can deliver the results. So, it was a very positive first half of the season for me and I can build on that. Was the first race weekend at the Nürburgring enough for you to make peace with the race track?

I think it was the strongest weekend of my DTM career as far as my performance is concerned, but also that of my crew. We were actually the fastest car in the field in every single session from Friday to Sunday. There is no better way to make peace with the track. The only thing was the incident in Sunday’s race, when the problem with the defective sensor began on the fifth lap. Of course, that hurts when you have to lose out on points like that, but in the end, there are a lot more positive things to take away from this weekend than what we should mourn over from Sunday for a long time. We don’t have time for that in this compact season. How does it feel holding up the Swiss flag in Parc Fermé?

It’s an amazing feeling. To be able to represent our small country on an international platform like the DTM is simply great. It definitely makes me proud to be one of the Swiss racing drivers who hold up our flag, alongside big names like Marcel Fässler, Sébastien Buemi and Neel Jani. You have been on the podium in eight of the ten races so far. Are you annoyed by the two fifth-place finishes among those results?

I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t annoyed by them. Fifth place last Sunday was annoying in particular. Simply because I’m sure we would have won that race. The car felt perfect in terms of its balance, but technical problems are part of motorsport. At the Lausitzring, on the other hand, others were smarter than us, especially the brand from Munich. I need to acknowledge that and then I can live with it. Are you the type of person who analyzes the past or do you orientate yourself more towards what lies ahead of you?

I do believe that it is important to look back, in order to better evaluate what happened and to move forward. But, you have to keep in mind that we hardly have any time between races this season. You may have a day to reflect and then you have to flip the switch again. I think this change is very important and it is also one of our strengths at the moment. We are able to recognize relatively quickly where we still have potential and how we can maintain our advantage at the same time. On Saturdays, you have always been in the top three in both qualifying and the races. How is it that you are so successful on the first day of each weekend?

Even if it’s just free practice, it’s already apparent for me on Friday. I think I have always been at least second in free practice and set the fastest time on seven or eight occasions. It shows that we are doing a good job in terms of our preparation. From the first session on, we’ve always had a car that works well, which makes our work easier, especially on Saturdays. This means that we don’t have to make extensive setup or driving style adjustments in order to get the most out of our package. That has definitely been our greatest strength so far and I hope we can keep it up. The field of course moves closer together by Sunday, but even then, we were able to also improve every time.