Podium successes for an Audi customer team in the Baltic States: At the Aurum 1006 km Race in Lithuania, the Circle K miles Plus Racing Team clinched two podium places in the GT3 classification with the Audi R8 LMS. Simas Juodviršis/Justas Jonušis/Arūnas Gečiauskas/Vytenis Gulbinas finished the endurance race on the Palanga circuit in second place in the GT3 category after 8:45 hours of driving time. They were followed by their teammates Julius Adomavičius/Yevgen Sokolovskiy/Oskaras Brazaitis with a gap of 6.6 seconds.

Two trophies in South Africa: Charl Arangies had a good fifth race weekend in the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars Series. The South African scored second place in both sprints in the Audi R8 LMS at the East London circuit.

On lap 14, the German even took the lead before handing over his car to his teammate. Simon Reicher remained just ahead after the driver change, but had to admit defeat to Maximilian Paul in a duel five laps from the end. With a gap of just 0.951 seconds, Simon Reicher crossed the finish line in second place. Together with Christopher Haase, the Austrian remains third in the drivers standings.

Podium result in the south of France: At the fourth round of the International GT Open race series, the Eastalent Racing team recorded its fourth podium result this season. Christopher Haase started the second race at Le Castellet in fifth place in the Audi R8 LMS. As early as on the first lap, the veteran made up two positions and by lap six he was second.

With 33 contenders, the opposition was fierce. Teammate Andrew Haryanto extended his lead as the leader of the Audi Sport Asia Trophy with the joint success. Second in this amateur driver classification of the brand is Chris Chia.

However, 24 minutes before the end of the race, Yu Kuai overtook his compatriot. While Cao Qi came under pressure but still won the Silver Cup class as ninth overall, 22-year-old Audi Sport Asia junior driver Yu Kuai increased his lead to 21.9 seconds by the time he crossed the finish line and rejoiced over his first victory.

Yu Kuai from China and Andrew Haryanto from Indonesia celebrated a dominant success on the Motegi circuit in Japan. Haryanto had started the first race from third place in the Audi R8 LMS and improved by one position. This resulted in a double Audi lead because initially Ling Kang from Team Phantom Pro Racing was in front. When he handed his car over to Cao Qi at the mandatory pit stop, the latter continued to hold first place.

Remarkable victory in Japan: Audi Sport customer racing Asia’s development program recorded its finest success to date against tough international competition. Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute achieved its first victory of the season on the fourth race weekend of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS.

Audi Sport customer racing Asia’s support program bears first fruits with a GT3 victory in the GT World Challenge Asia against tough competition. Meanwhile, European customer teams in GT2 and TCR racing also recorded impressive multiple victories for Audi Sport customer racing.