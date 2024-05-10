The world debut of the RB17, designed by Group Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey and his team, places Red Bull Advanced Technologies at the forefront of the Hypercar revolution – showcasing Formula One levels of performance combined with indulgent luxury.



Celebrating 20 years of Red Bull culture in Formula One, Oracle Red Bull Racing will host its largest celebration to date, set against the backdrop of the spectacular Goodwood House with a line-up of race cars from its iconic and commanding tenure in F1, featuring a star-studded selection of drivers.



Drivers will include 13-time F1 Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, the Team’s very own Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner and Red Bull’s longest-serving exhibition driver Patrick Friesacher, with more to be announced.Taking centre stage in Goodwood’s Cathedral Paddock, the dual exhibition will celebrate the brand’s decorated past and future vision.



The RB17 will be revealed on Friday 12th July in the Cathedral Paddock and will be on display for the duration of the festival weekend, giving Goodwood visitors the first chance to view the Hypercar at the iconic event. Designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in-house, the RB17 will feature a two-seat carbon fibre monocoque chassis with a semi-stressed mid mounted V10 engine and a carbon fibre gearbox driving the rear wheels.



Conceived by the most successful designer in F1 history, Adrian Newey, the Hypercar – and its name – channels the cars that Oracle Red Bull Racing has campaigned and won with over the past two decades. Combining exquisite design and breath-taking top speeds of more than 350 kph, only 50 RB17s will be produced. Its world static debut at the Festival of Speed is the result of a successful and rigorous prototype testing programme.



The Cathedral Paddock will play host to a plethora of Red Bull activity including an unprecedented display of race cars from almost every year of the Team’s history, in an impressive line-up. Several of the race cars will take on the iconic Goodwood hill climb and run together in a show-stopping moment for the festival that will feature an exciting selection of decorated drivers.



The unique event is the next touchpoint for fans in the Team’s season-long Forever Rebl campaign, designed to bring fans closer to the Team and its 20-year history, highlighting the role that Red Bull culture has played in the development of a Team that has continued to push the boundaries of motorsport since its F1 debut at the 2005 Australian GP.