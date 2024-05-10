Mai Duc Chung is back as the head coach of the Vietnam women’s national team.

Following a short hiatus after the last SEA Games that was held in Cambodia, the 72-year-old has now decided to return to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) where he has signed a contract until the end of 2025.

“Even though the team will not participate in any international tournaments this year, the players will still have a training session abroad in July or August,” said Duc Chung.

“After that, the players will return to compete in domestic tournaments, where the Ho Chi Minh City team will also participate in the Asian Women’s C1 tournament.

“This is the premise for us to prepare well for important goals that will take place in 2025, including the AFF Women’s Championship, the SEA Games in Thailand and also the Asian Cup Women’s Qualifiers.”

