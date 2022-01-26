Average CO2 emissions from newly registered vehicles in Europe 7 g/km better than target

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing: “Strong indicator of successful electrification”

Based on preliminary figures, Audi exceeded its fleet-wide CO2 emission targets for the European Union as well as Norway and Iceland in 2021. With a value of 122 g/km, the company fell well short of the legally required target value of 129 g/km.

As a result, the brand made a positive contribution to the Volkswagen Group’s fleet-wide value, which not only satisfied the legal requirements but even stayed below them.

“We view fleet-wide CO 2 emissions as a strong indicator of our successful electrification efforts,” said Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG. “Clearly exceeding our targets is further proof that we are on the right strategic path with our systematic focus on delivering the sustainable premium mobility of the future. We continue to set a fast pace on our transformation.”

Strong year for all-electric vehicles

The significant increase in deliveries of all-electric models had a particularly positive impact on the fleet-wide value – 42,991 vehicles sold in the EU, Norway, and Iceland in 2021 was equal to a year-over-year increase of 49.8 percent. The Audi e-tron (including Sportback) is the best-selling all-electric premium SUV in Europe.

Audi more than doubled its range of all-electric vehicles last year, adding four new models – the Audi e-tron GT1/2, Audi RS e-tron GT1, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron – to the lineup.

By 2025, Audi plans to have more than 20 fully electric models in its portfolio. Starting in 2026, the brand will only introduce new all-electric models. The company’s clear commitment to e-mobility is also evident in its investment planning, as Audi intends to spend around 18 billion euros on electrification and hybridization between 2022 and 2026, based on the planning round approved at the end of 2021. With total investments of around 37 billion euros, this means that nearly half of its outlays are earmarked for these forward-looking fields.

The fleet-wide value was calculated on the basis of newly registered vehicles in the 27 countries of the EU plus Norway and Iceland. Final confirmation of the CO 2 emission values by the EU Commission will take place at a later date.

