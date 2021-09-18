“Experience Progress”: this is the title of the second brand exhibition by Audi at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum on Unter den Linden in Berlin. Until 17 January 2022 visitors and everyone who is interested can experience the brand with the four rings in the German capital.

The exhibition includes more than Audi’s latest electric models. At a number of exhibits, some of them interactive, focusing on performance, design, digital features, and sustainability, visitors can also learn more about Audi and experience close-up how the Four Rings envision the premium mobility of the future. Among other things they can take a look in detail at the augmented-reality head-up display of the Audi Q4 e-tron and try out various light projections in the light tunnel.

A special highlight in the first weeks after the exhibition opening is the Audi grandsphere concept , the Audi show car from the IAA Mobility in Munich. It is expected to be on show in the exhibition for two weeks. Following this, another Audi show car will be displayed.

During the exhibition period it will also be possible, depending on availability, to take a test drive on the spot with Audi electric models.

In May 2015 the Volkswagen Group opened DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum, a platform for dialog that combines all brands of the Group under one roof at the heart of Berlin. DRIVE., located at the corner of Unter den Linden and Friedrichstrasse, is the Group representation, where automotive innovations for a hands-on experience are presented.

Here visitors learn how Group brands such as Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche are tackling the issues of environment, sustainability, technology, alternative forms of powering, and design. In addition, DRIVE. has a conference area, a shop and spaces for culinary events.

Like this: Like Loading...