A new contract sees a longstanding partnership continue for another four years.

Dorna Sports is pleased to confirm a four-year contract that will see the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship remain with Sky in Italy. The agreement runs from 2022 to 2025, extending a longstanding partnership between the broadcaster and the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championships.

As part of the agreement, WorldSBK Rounds will be shown live on Sky, including each race for the World Superbike, World Supersport and World Supersport 300 categories. Fans will be able to watch via satellite, fiber, on digital terrestrial and streaming via NOW. In addition, all WorldSBK class races will also be shown live and free-to-air on TV8.

Sky will also continue to show every session of the MotoGP™, Moto2™, Moto3™ and MotoE™ classes live. Sky Sport MotoGP, the dedicated MotoGP™ channel, will maintain its presence as a point of reference in motorsport broadcasting, providing top quality coverage and insights from the paddock.

Coverage will also continue on digital platforms, with skysport.it to continue providing a wide range of videos, images, news, interviews, columns and more. News will also be reported in real time on Sky Sport 24, on the Sky Sport App and via official social media channels.

The FIM CEV Repsol and Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup will also remain with Sky, joining WorldSBK, MotoGP™, Formula 1 and more at the home of motorsport in Italy.

Marzio Perrelli, Sky Executive Vice President: “This agreement confirms our commitment to motorcycling, which for years has been one of the pillars of Sky’s great sports offer. We are proud to be the reference point for all two-wheel fans. Sky will deliver the storytelling of these four more seasons with great passion and its usual editorial quality, in addition to a viewing experience enhanced by new technological investments. Our channel dedicated to motorcycling goes far beyond the storytelling of the single races and will once again be the reference point for those who want to keep up to date and live this passion to the full.”

Manel Arroyo, Chief Commercial Officer, Dorna Sports: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Sky in Italy. A country with so much passion for our sport deserves the best possible coverage and Sky always deliver state-of-the-art broadcasting, with fantastic on-site programming from their dedicated team and great coverage on TV8. We very much look forward to these next four years together, providing our fans in Italy with the best motorcycle racing show possible – as well as reaching new audiences and growing our viewership through diversifying digital platforms and new ways for fans to watch. With Sky at the helm, WorldSBK is in great hands.”

