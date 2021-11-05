In his opening speech, Andrew Doyle, Managing Director of Audi UK, emphasized the holistic and uncompromising approach taken by the brand with the four rings to meet its ambitious environmental goals. “We are using our pioneering spirit and expertise to reinvent Audi as a leader in sustainable mobility.” The brand is in the mid of transforming its model range and has set itself ambitious sustainability targets that include the attainment of a 30 per cent reduction in vehicle-specific CO 2 emissions throughout the product lifecycle by 2025, and full company-wide carbon neutrality on balance by no later than 2050. The GREENTECH FESTIVAL aims to become the globally recognized platform for the most pressing issues of the day. In London, the program primarily centers around issues related to green finance, the energy sector, and the transformation into a social and sustainable society. Audi invites visitors to discuss e-mobility, charging infrastructure, and innovative charging concepts. Audi leads panel discussion on charging In his keynote, Marc-Andreas Brinkmann, Head of Event Concepts/Experiential Formats, explains how each part of the value chain contributes to holistic sustainability. Thomas Schneider, Head of Product Marketing Special Equipment/Charging, and Alexander Claus from the Charging Team, are hosting the discussion on energy topics and explain innovative charging concepts from Audi for on the road and at home. As a Founding Partner of the GREENTECH FESTIVAL, Audi intends to continue contributing to the global acceptance and relevance of the festival and to play an active role in reshaping future mobility. Here, too, Audi is following its brand essence: passion for progress.