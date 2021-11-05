Six teams will be taking part in the inaugural Kuala Lumpur Women’s Football Championship which kicks off this Sunday.

The six teams are Setiawangsa Rangers FC, Dinolove FC, KL Sunbears, Hypernova Girls F, Catalan FC and Wonder Girls FC.

The league will be held over eight weeks from 7 November to 26 December 2021.

“Women’s football leagues need to be created in every state and we hope this KL Women’s Football Championship will be a catalyst towards producing professional women players in the future,” said Khushairi Aizad Jamalludin, manager of KL Women’s Football Championship.

“We are thankful that our mission in upholding women’s football has the support of Aiman ​​Motor who is the main sponsor.

For more information, please click on www.klwomensfootball.com

