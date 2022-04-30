The Swiss Ricardo Feller will also take on the challenge to race in DTM for the first time. He won the ADAC GT Masters last year at the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS. Team ABT Sportsline from Kempten has already provided the champion in the DTM five times since 2002.

Team ABT Sportsline of Team Principal Thomas Biermaier again relies on Kelvin van der Linde, who was the best Audi driver last year as third in the standings. The South African will be joined by two successful teammates who are also part of the Audi Sport squad: The German René Rast, title winner with Audi in 2017, 2019 and 2020 and 24-time race winner in the DTM, returns to the scene of his greatest successes.

“This season, the DTM will be even better with a large and international grid and we’re looking forward to competing for the best places with a top-class line-up. Last year, the Audi R8 LMS was among the leading race cars in the DTM with four victories and a total of ten podium positions.”