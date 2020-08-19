Like last year, the long-standing Audi Sport customer teams Car Collection Motorsport, Land-Motorsport and Phoenix Racing, together with the team from Audi Sport customer racing, are each entrusted with the deployment of one R8 LMS. In addition, the brand expects further entries by private teams in various classes.

“We have succeeded in shaping an era at the Nürburgring in just over a decade. At our twelfth start we now want to fight for our sixth overall victory,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

Since the beginning of the customer racing program in 2009 the brand has already won the endurance classic five times with the GT3 sports car Audi R8 LMS. No other manufacturer was as successful in this era.

When the starting lights for the Nürburgring 24 Hours go out on September 26, Audi Sport wants to fight for the sixth overall victory with a strong line-up.