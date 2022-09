Football Australia have confirmed that they will not proceed with submitting a formal bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023™.

Football Australia maintain their strong interest in bidding for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ 2026 and will submit a formal and comprehensive bid to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) within the required timeline later this year.

