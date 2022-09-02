Southern Sun, Southern Africa’s leading hotel group, is set to make rugby sevens teams from across the world feel at home as an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2022 in Cape Town. All 40 teams will be staying at Southern Sun’s hotels throughout the tournament as they prepare for this unique festival of rugby.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, the first Rugby World Cup hosted in South Africa since 1995, is set to draw record crowds, taking place in Cape Town from the 9-11 September at Cape Town Stadium.

Comprising an extensive collection of hotels and resorts in South Africa, Africa, the Seychelles and the Middle East, a wide selection of restaurants and bars, and strategically located conference and banqueting facilities, Southern Sun provides exceptional hospitality products of unparalleled variety and scale. Expertise which will be put to great use hosting teams from as far and wide as New Zealand, USA and France, as well as the host team, South Africa.

Southern Sun’s support for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 builds on their longstanding involvement in the game, stretching back to the famous Rugby World Cup 1995 in which hosts South Africa lifted the trophy for the first time.

Excitement for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 reached new levels this weekend after Australia were crowned HSBC World Sevens Series Men’s Champions in Los Angeles, matching the achievement of the women’s team from earlier this year.

Marcel von Aulock, Southern Sun chief executive, commented: “Sport is part of Southern Sun’s DNA, from partnering with the likes of the 1995 Rugby World Cup, 2010 FIFA World Cup, and more recently, the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa 2021, to accommodating various school, provincial and national sports teams throughout the years. We are delighted to be associated as an Official Sponsor for the RWC Sevens 2022, hosting all the teams participating in this monumental occasion in Cape Town. The group has been a big supporter of South African sports since inception over 50 years ago, and it gives us great pride to extend our warmth and hospitality to World Rugby.”

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “Southern Sun have been longstanding supporters of rugby in South Africa. I know they will do a great job of hosting the teams competing at Rugby World Cup Sevens, providing the foundation for an exciting and compelling three days of competition.”

Southern Sun adds to an increasingly strong line up of commercial partners for Rugby World Cup Sevens, becoming the sixth Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 alongside companies such as Xero, HAVAL, Kingsley, Klipdrift, and Rain.

The final remaining tickets for the tournament can be purchased here.

