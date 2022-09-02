The promise of rich rewards awaits the leading players on this year’s Asian Development Tour (ADT) Order of Merit (OOM).

In a timely motivational boost to ADT participants, officials have confirmed that the top-10 from this year’s final Merit list standings will earn their cards for the Asian Tour next year.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour, said: “Providing playing opportunities for our members, along with a viable career pathway, has always been high on the list of our priorities.”

Previously, the leading seven players, not otherwise exempted, on the final ADT Order of Merit were awarded Asian Tour playing rights for the following season.

Cho added: “In recent years, the ADT has been a springboard to the Asian Tour for dozens of players, including reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Joohyung Kim of Korea and American John Catlin, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour.

“With 10 spots now on offer to the 2023 Asian Tour directly via the ADT, there will be added incentive for all our ADT players to work even harder at their games in the coming months.”

This change in number of cards was initiated by the Tournament Players Committee who felt that the Asian Tour must fairly reward more players competing across a full season on the ADT.

The ADT staged its 10th event of the season at the weekend, the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Indonesia. Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai took the title in a nail-biting finish, that saw his compatriot Chonlatit Chuenboonngam tie for second and keep the lead on the ADT’s Order of Merit standings.

The ADT visits Vietnam this week for the first time in its 12-year history, for the BRG Open Golf Championship at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort, from August 31 – September 2.

The Tour will then head to two more events in Indonesia: the OB Golf Invitational presented by Jababeka (September 13-16), and then the Combiphar Players Championship (September 20-23), before the inaugural Saudi Open (December 8-10).

Announcements regarding the remainder of the tournaments that will help bring the season to a close will be made in due course.

