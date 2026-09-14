Muklada Sarapuech is the first Thai rider to compete in WorldWCR. Already making waves – and podiums – in her rookie season, she positions fifth in the standings. Muklada’s racing career began in earnest back in 2014, in the Asia Talent Cup, alongside none other than current WorldSBK rider, Somkiat Chantra. The two co-nationals look back at the experiences that have shaped them.



Taking the First Step



More than just a championship, the Asia Talent Cup became a classroom for the next generation of Asian riders…



Muklada: The Asia Talent Cup was held for the first time in 2014. Three of us were able to represent Thailand in that inaugural Cup and I was so happy to be selected. I know we were all very proud to take part.



Somkiat: We were actually selected at the end of 2013 and then started competing in 2014. I didn’t think I would get in, as there were so many contestants from all over the world. It was very exciting to be chosen, and that was the start of it all really. I got to know what it was like to race in a proper series, and I was able to start developing myself in the Talent Cup. I think it is very important in that respect, for young riders from many different countries, as it serves as a training ground. We learned a lot during those races in 2014.



Muklada: We practiced and trained hard. We knew that if we were well prepared, we’d have more chance of advancing to other categories. The Asia Talent Cup is a very good starting point for Thai riders like us. There are differences between racing in Asia and racing at world level of course. But to have that experience first was like school in a way, it provided the development we all needed to be able to progress to the next level.



Friends Long before the World Stage



Muklada and Somkiat forged a strong connection at a very young age.



Muklada: Somkiat was very young when he joined the Asia Talent Cup in 2014. To me, he didn’t look like a rider! Too small. Not powerful.



Somkiat: I was super small, it’s true… Muklada and I have known each other for a long time, even before 2014, as we raced together in the Thai championship. After the Asia Talent Cup, we kept in touch and would speak often. We message each other if one of us gets a good result. All the time in fact. I guess we’re also close because we were both part of the Honda Academy. I was probably around 9 years old when we met for the first time. And Muklada was maybe 30 years old – only joking!



Muklada: There are five years between us, so if he was 9, I would have been 14. That explains why I thought he looked so young!

Making History, One Milestone at a Time



Back in 2014, Somkiat and Muklada had no inkling where their respective paths would lead…



Somkiat: I didn’t believe it when I got the opportunity to wildcard at the Thailand Moto3 round in 2018. And I didn’t believe there would be a way to progress to Moto2 and MotoGP. That period of time had a lot of surprises in store for me. I quickly understood the differences between racing in Asia and racing at world level, the riding skills, the lap times, everything. When I competed as a wildcard in Thailand, I finished top ten in the race. And as a result, Honda Team Asia immediately entered me into Moto2 in 2019. I did feel some pressure from my country and the Thai people, especially when I moved to MotoGP. I was the first Thai rider to compete in the reigning class. But I was also very happy because I could show young riders that they too have the chance to reach world level.



Muklada: Yeah, it’s been amazing. I was the first woman to race in the Asia Dream Cup in 2015 and, in winning that year, I became the first woman to win an ARRC title. It was there that I realised how much I loved racing and learning. I thought perhaps women couldn’t do these things, but I knew I really wanted to fight against the guys. And then there was the Suzuka 4 Hours, which took so much planning and hard work. It was my first time at Suzuka and, wow, it was amazing. So many laps across the different stints, and in the end, we managed to win! I became the first woman to win in the race’s 40-year history – what an incredible experience and I was able to represent Thailand as part of a Thai team with Piyawat Patoomyos, which made me very proud.



Adjusting to a World Championship Regime



Switching between one category or continent and another means there is always a lot to learn.



Muklada: The first challenge for me is the circuits themselves. They are different to the Asian tracks, and I’ve not raced at them before. In addition, the WorldWCR riders are very experienced and strong. I definitely need to be strong physically, but I’m improving round by round and the learning never stops. I want to reach the point where I can fight for race wins, so the goal is to keep practicing and keep improving.



I’ve learned a great deal this season, and not only technically, in terms of riding style, but also things to do with diet and training, what to eat, how to train, the gym, cycling, a bit of everything really. It’s great that I have the opportunity to learn so much and develop in this way.



Somkiat: For me too, it’s generally been about the tracks and my prior knowledge. When I jumped from Moto2 to MotoGP, I only had to adapt to the bike and already knew the circuits of course. But, in going from MotoGP to World Superbike, I was faced with tracks I’d never seen before, like Donington and Most. In those cases, I have more work to do, as I need to adapt to both the bike and the track. But wherever I am, wherever I’m competing, I’m always happy – that is a constant and has always been the case throughout my career.

Juggling Life at Full Speed



The hard work and dedication go far beyond their respective championship campaigns.



Somkiat: When we have a week or two off between rounds, I go back to Thailand. But I don’t always have time because we often have a test scheduled between races, so in those cases I choose to stay in Italy and continue my training there.



I recently raced the Suzuka 8 Hours for the first time too. It was a great experience to be with the HRC Honda team. We had a good bike, Takumi Takahashi identified a very good setting, and Jonathan Rea came up with strong electronics solutions. I focused on my riding and was able to adapt to the endurance format quite well. Muklada’s right, it’s amazing there!



Muklada: As for me, I’m competing in WorldWCR but also in Spain’s ESBK championship, in the Yamaha R7 class, so I am mainly in Europe this year, as there’s little time to travel home between events.



In the past, I studied business and marketing at university. That was a challenge because I was studying and racing at the same time, university one week and then racing the next. Why marketing? Well, my mum suggested it and said it would be easy. It wasn’t easy, but I finished the course!



Leading by Example



Their success has made the two Thai racers role models for a new generation of Asian riders – one they hope will continue to grow in the years ahead.



Somkiat: It has been a great experience for me to reach MotoGP and WorldSBK and to be able to show young riders who want to do the same that it is in fact possible. You too can make it. Hopefully, in seeing me compete here, young riders will realise that they have the same possibilities.



Muklada: I’m happy to be a role model for young riders, who can see me here competing in WorldWCR and reaching the podium in this championship. Many people support me and send me positive messages, which I really appreciate; I hope I can inspire them. There’s a good development pathway back home. We have the Honda Academy Thailand, and riders progress from the Thailand Challenge Cup to Moto4 and then the European championships.



Somkiat: Yes, the Academy selects riders from 9 to 14 years of age for entry into the Thailand Challenge Cup. If you finish in the top three, you move on to the Asia Challenge Cup, and then on through the classes. It’s a really great platform.



Last but Not Least



If the Thai duo could go back to 2014 and give their younger selves just one piece of advice…?



Muklada: I would tell myself to be very strong and to never give up.



Somkiat: I would say, “Thank you, Chantra”. And I would tell myself to do exactly the same things all over again, because if I hadn’t done all that I’ve done, I don’t think I’d be where I am now. And I’m not sure what I’d be doing had I never started out in road racing!

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