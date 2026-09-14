The WXV Global Challenger Series is live with Fiji kicking off their campaign at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground with a first-ever win over Spain, Hong Kong China coming from behind to beat Brazil, and the Netherlands putting on a command performance against Samoa.

An action-packed first weekend of the WXV Global Series Challenger presented by Mitsubishi Electric at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground saw Fiji claim a historic first-ever win over Spain, Hong Kong China overturn a 14-point deficit to beat Brazil, and the Netherlands lay down a marker with a 12-try victory over Samoa.

Spain 32-38 Fiji

Fiji made history at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, earning their first-ever win over Spain with a thrilling 38-32 comeback triumph after being 32-19 down with 10 minutes to play.

Fijiana fans didn’t have to wait long to celebrate, as Atelini Buna put on the afterburners, evading several tacklers before grounding the ball between the goalposts, making it easy for Varanisese Qoro to land the conversion.

Las Leonas responded in the following play with a penalty kick successfully struck by Amalia Argudo, but Fiji would extend their lead with another try.

From a quick tap, the pill found its way to Josivini Naihamu’s hands with the inside-centre diving in the corner to give her side a nine-point advantage. Fiji’s second finish spurred Spain into action, with the Women’s Rugby Europe Championship title holders taking control of possession, pinning Fiji deep inside their own half.

After Argudo added another three points from the tee, Spain celebrated their first try of the match following a thrilling passage of rapid offloads that tore through the Pacific nation’s defence, culminating in Valentina Pérez reaching the whitewash.

Before the half-time break, both teams claimed a try each, with Fiji’s number eight Alfreda Fisher powering over the line after a quick lineout, and winger Claudia Cano scoring on the corner following a cross-kick from Argudo, who claimed the extras.

Spain overcame a challenging opening quarter and found their rhythm to go into the break ahead 20–19, with Amalia Argudo playing a critical role in her team’s comeback.

It took 10 minutes for the scoreboard to change in the second half, with Las Leonas striking from a swift lineout move on the 10-metre line as Valentina Pérez crashed over to earn a brace.

Fijiana had plenty of opportunities to bounce back, but Spain’s spirited defence forced the opposition away from the try-area.

Driven by a collective effort, Spain ultimately secured the fourth score, following a brilliant direct running line from Argudo, with the fullback collecting the full seven points.

However, Fiji refused to go down without a fight and won the restart. Ivamere Rokowati Nabura burst clear of the defence and crossed to reduce the deficit to six points. With the momentum swinging, Fiji kept the pressure on and completed a sensational comeback with tries from Adi Salote Nailolo and Repeka Adi Tove to wrap up a 38-32 win.

Willie Walker’s tactical changes in the final 20 minutes were instrumental in helping the Fijiana bounce back, with Spain having no answer to counter the opposition’s physicality and tactical approach.

Hong Kong China 29-24 Brazil

Hong Kong China clawed back a 14-point deficit to claim their first win in the WXV Global Series Challenger, defeating Brazil 29-24 and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Brazil’s pack dominance paid off early with As Yaras squeezing a penalty try and a yellow card to get their first taste of the lead, before securing a second finish, this time from Larissa Alves. Thalita Costa found a nudge of space out wide and cruised past the Hong Kong China defence before a series of offloads ended with Alves grounding the ball. Fernanda Tenório added the conversion to extend the lead to 14-0.

Unfortunately for the Brazilians, a high tackle from Luiza Campos would provide the lifeline the hosts needed to get back into the game. After another penalty, Hong Kong China went for a lineout 10 metres out and scored from a driving maul with hooker Tanya Dhar powering over the line.

Dhar scored a second try five minutes later in the same fashion, with Lara Schats adding the extras. The fly-half was enjoying an outstanding game, highlighted by a 50:22, several line breaks, and her ability to inject much-needed energy into her side.

Just when it seemed Hong Kong China had regained control of the match, firecracker speedster Thalita Costa stepped up, intercepting a loose pass to allow Brazil to regain a seven-point margin. Hong Kong China tried their best to find a way to the tryline, but a handful of handling mistakes combined with Brazil’s determined defence at the breakdown sent the game to the break with the Yaras in a 19-12 lead.

After a scoreless opening quarter of the second half, Brazil lit up the contest with a sensational team try that could be in the running for Try of the Year. From a scrum on their own five-metre line, they moved the ball brilliantly downfield before Gisele Gomes finished in style by diving over the line.

The home team bagged another five-pointer following another unstoppable driving maul finished this time by prop legend Lee Ka Shun, who would bag a second two minutes from the end.

With time running out, Hong Kong China had several chances to take the lead, but Brazil repeatedly infringed and conceded penalties in a desperate effort to halt the mounting pressure.

Hong Kong China’s persistence eventually paid dividends, however, as a penalty try swung the score in their favour, sealing a hard-fought victory in a drama-packed match.

Netherlands 70-0 Samoa

Winger Kika Mulling scored four of the Netherlands’ 12 tries as they dominated their WXV Global Series Challenger presented by Mitsubishi Electric opener against Samoa on a hot and humid evening in Hong Kong.

Her first came in the sixth minute, four minutes after flanker Gwen van der Schoot had opened the Dames’ try account at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground in the first match of long-standing head coach Gareth Gilbert’s final tournament in charge.

Her second followed in the 22nd minute – after captain and player of the match Linde van der Velden and flanker Isa Prins had crossed Samoa’s tryline to put their names on the scoresheet, and Samoa’s first-time captain Michelle Curry was sin-binned for bringing down a fast-moving maul.

Winger Lieve Stallmann darted over and Van der Schoot added her second before the break, taking the Netherlands’ lead to 39-0 at halftime – before Mulling completed her hat-trick in the first minute after the break to underline their near-total control.

Silila F Felpuleai thought she had got Samoa on the scoreboard in the 49th-minute as the Pacific Islanders finally found some go-forward with the ball, with Dutch fullback Isis Yara Touw sweating a bunker review for a high tackle on the sidelines. She was later allowed to return to the pitch.

But Samoa’s strong period could not last, even with a numerical advantage. Centre Mariet Luijken grabbed a loose ball, broke clear and raced 70m for a spectacular score under the posts after organised defence had forced Manusina into a mistake.

Hard-working Nicky Dix benefited from the hard running of Van der Velden off a well-worked line-out to get her name on the scoresheet on the hour. There was time for replacement Lisa Boot to finish off a sweeping, pacy attack – before Mulling had the final try-scoring word with her fourth to sign off a complete performance for the Oranje Dames. – WORLD RUGBY

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