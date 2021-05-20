Football Australia confirmed that a selection of potential Olyroos and men’s national team players of the future will assemble in Spain throughout the forthcoming FIFA window as Australia’s preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue.

The selection of players will be guided by Seoul 1988 Olympian and current Young Socceroos Head Coach, Gary van Egmond, as well as National Technical Director and Joeys Head Coach, Trevor Morgan, in Marbella.

Van Egmond and Morgan will have the opportunity to assess the squad in training and matches against a diverse set of opponents and provide recommendations to Olyroos Head Coach, Graham Arnold, who will be with the Socceroos in the Middle East, ahead of Australia’s final squad selection for Tokyo 2020.

While in Marbella Australia’s selection will play four friendlies, three of which will be contested against nations that have also qualified for the men’s football tournament at Tokyo 2020.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australia-u-23-selection-play-four-friendlies-spain

