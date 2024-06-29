Australia won Group C of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 in fabulous fashion when they whipped Timor Leste 12-0 as Thailand edged Malaysia 3-1 to complete the semifinals cast.Anthony Stipe Didulica (8th, 57th, 78th and 80th minute) and Quinn Macnicol (51st, 58th minute penalty, 63rd and 89th) were on four goals each.

The rest of the Australian goals were scored by James Houridis (6and 23minute), Nickolas Gustavo Alfaro (47) and Jordan Graoroski (54).

In the meantime, Thailand came back from a goal down to beat Malaysia 3-1 to book their place in the next round.

Even though it was the Malaysians who went ahead early in the fourth minute through Izzuddin Afif Nazarudin, the Thais fought back in the second half to ensure they finished the group stage as the best runners-up team.

Two penalties from Jompon Homboonma (74th minute) and Poramet Laoongdi (89th) and a strike from Siwakorn Ponsan in the 76th minute gave the Thais their place in the semfinals.

#AFF

