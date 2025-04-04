Championship Standings

Despite Toprak Razgatlioglu ’s (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) hat-trick of wins in Portimao, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) retains the Championship lead with 111 points after the first two rounds.



’s hat-trick of wins in Portimao, retains the Championship lead with 111 points after the first two rounds. Razgatlioglu ’s dominant weekend cut the deficit to Bulega down to 29 points, while Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) sits in third with 60 points, just one ahead of Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) in fourth. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) holds sixth place with 56 points.



’s dominant weekend cut the deficit to down to 29 points, while sits in third with 60 points, just one ahead of in fourth. holds sixth place with 56 points. Home hero and Razgatlioglu’s teammate, Michael van der Mark, is currently tenth in the standings with 26 points as he prepares for his home round.

Historical Performance

The three WorldSBK Champions on the 2025 grid— Rea, Bautista, and Razgatlioglu —are the only riders to have won at Assen, while local star van der Mark continues his pursuit of a maiden home victory.



—are the only riders to have won at Assen, while local star continues his pursuit of a maiden home victory. Jonathan Rea remains the most successful rider at Assen with 17 wins, but he will miss this round as he continues to recover from injury.



remains the most successful rider at Assen with 17 wins, but he will miss this round as he continues to recover from injury. Alvaro Bautista is the second most successful active rider at Assen with 7 wins, the most recent coming in 2024.



is the second most successful active rider at Assen with 7 wins, the most recent coming in 2024. Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his first Assen win in 2024, taking victory in Race 2.



claimed his first Assen win in 2024, taking victory in Race 2. In 2024, Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) and Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) also stepped onto the Assen podium.

Notable Performances and Records

Bulega and Razgatlioglu have each taken a hat-trick of wins this season, making them the key contenders once again.



and have each taken a hat-trick of wins this season, making them the key contenders once again. Bulega is on a streak of 14 consecutive podium finishes.



is on a streak of 14 consecutive podium finishes. Bautista’s next race will mark his 150th start for Ducati.

Jonathan Rea – Pata Maxus Yamaha:

“Assen is one of my favourite tracks on the calendar. It’s a real riders circuit, very technical and fast and flowing in nature. Whilst it’s important to get a really good bike set up, the rider really makes a difference around Assen. Over the years, I’ve gained quite a few little tricks and tips, areas to win in last lap battles, areas to put yourself in front, but it’s very difficult when it’s competitive and there’s a group that’s hard to break away from the group because of the fast flowing nature of the track. It keeps the group together more and that’s why you always see great racing there.



Always at that time of year as well, in the north of Europe, weather is always a factor. It’s important to keep an eye on weather, but from a rider point of view it’s incredible and when you get a lap of Assen correct it’s one of the most rewarding in the calendar. A lot of fans turn out there, one of the most special on the calendar, going into the last chicane to see the grandstands full. It’s amazing.”

Like this: Like Loading...