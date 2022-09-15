Pulau Pinang’s Kojiro Yong has dedicated his gold medal in the men’s individual Kata of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 to the people of Pulau Pinang.

In the final this evening at the UiTM Sports Complex in Shah Alam, Kojiro delivered a sleek Chatanyara Kushanku to pick up 25.1400 points and his place at the top of the podium.

Pahang’s Abdul Rahim Shah Zulfaqqar took the silver when he executed the Unsu garnered him 24.9600 points.

“I was expecting a gold medal for sure. Yes, my opponent was competitive but I think the win was always going to be mine as I felt confident after the team event earlier.

“The gold medal may be for an individual but I dedicate this to everyone who has supported me. I am dedicating it to my sensei (teacher), my teammates, my family and to the people of Penang.”

The gold medal in the men’s individual Kata was Kojiro’s second in his career after picking up his first gold medal in the men’s team Kata at the 2018 SUKMA in Perak.

