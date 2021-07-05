IOC President Thomas Bach is set to arrive in Japan on Thursday 8 July, with just over two weeks to go until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

He will go to Tokyo fully vaccinated and, just like all Games participants, will follow the Playbooks guidelines to ensure that the Games are safe and secure this summer.

Upon his arrival, the IOC President will work remotely only. His official programme of in-person and remote meetings with arriving delegations, Games stakeholders and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will then commence on 12 July. His destinations are registered, and his activities will be conducted under the strict rules defined by the Playbooks.

A visit to Hiroshima on 16 July to mark the start of the Olympic Truce is currently being arranged for President Bach. For John Coates, Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, a visit to Nagasaki is being planned on this day.

The IOC Executive Board meeting will then take place in Tokyo on 17 and 18 July, followed by the 138th IOC Session on 20 July. – www.olympics.com

